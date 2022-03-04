2016 Mazda CX-3 EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

Listing ID: 8510663

8510663 Stock #: OX:6337

OX:6337 VIN: JM1DKBB74G0103742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 86,150 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

