Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

127,173 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS*LOADED*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS*LOADED*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

  1. 1599755142
  2. 1599755142
  3. 1599755142
  4. 1599755142
  5. 1599755142
  6. 1599755142
  7. 1599755142
  8. 1599755142
  9. 1599755142
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,173KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5669205
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY9G0612153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,173 KM

Vehicle Description


COMING SOON - PRE ORDER DONT MISS OUT!

Get Pre-Approved in Minutes!


___________________________________________


✅ GREAT CREDIT


✅ GOOD CREDIT


✅ BAD CREDIT


✅ SECOND CHANCE CREDIT


✅ NO CREDIT


✅ REPO'S


✅ DIVORCE


✅ BANKRUPTCY


✅ PENSION & DISABILITY


✅ SLOW/LATE PAYMENTS


✅ COLLECTIONS WE DO IT ALL !!!...


APPLY ONLINE TO GET YOUR EASY, STRESS-FREE LOAN. 


OUR TEAM OF PROFESSIONALS WORK  HAND AND HAND WITH SOME OF THE TOP LENDERS IN CANADA TO GUARANTEE OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST RATES OUT THERE!!!


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From South West Auto Group

2014 Ford Escape NAV...
 79,160 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion SUN...
 155,326 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 5.7HEM...
 126,092 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory