2016 Mazda CX-5

84,984 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

866-939-3410

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS-Luxury | LEATHER | MOONROOF

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS-Luxury | LEATHER | MOONROOF

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

866-939-3410

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

84,984KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5695682
  Stock #: PM0213
  VIN: JM3KE4CY1G0660617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PM0213
  • Mileage 84,984 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

