2016 Mazda MAZDA3 EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

$18,495 99,834 KM Used

Listing ID: 10443420

10443420 Stock #: FS:16675

FS:16675 VIN: 3MZBM1U7XGM244446

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,834 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Interior Rear View Camera

