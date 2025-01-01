Menu
2016 Mazda3 GT Sporty, Stylish, and Well-Maintained Trade-In!<br><br>This 2016 Mazda3 GT just arrived on trade and is the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and efficiency. Known for its sharp handling and upscale design, the Mazda3 GT delivers an engaging drive without sacrificing practicality.<br><br>Under the hood, youll find a 2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, providing responsive power and impressive fuel economy. The GT trim adds premium features that set it apart, including leather-trimmed seats, power sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and Bose premium audio system.<br><br>Finished in SNOWFLAKE WHITE with a BLACK LEATHER interior, this Mazda3 has been well cared for by its previous owner and shows pride of ownership throughout. Its been professionally inspected, detailed, and fully serviced, ready for its next driver.<br><br>? Local trade-in<br>? Clean title no accidents reported<br>? Backup camera, navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity<br>? Excellent fuel efficiency up to 38 MPG highway<br>? Sporty handling with a comfortable, quiet ride<br><br>If youre looking for a reliable, fun-to-drive compact car with premium features and standout style, this Mazda3 GT deserves a closer look!

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

96,753 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,753KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BM1W35G1354945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
$CALL

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2016 Mazda MAZDA3