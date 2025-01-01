Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

129,000 KM

Details Features

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12673011

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1750524938919
  2. 1750524939433
  3. 1750524939892
  4. 1750524940335
  5. 1750524940787
  6. 1750524941213
  7. 1750524941704
  8. 1750524942166
  9. 1750524942597
  10. 1750524943037
  11. 1750524943507
  12. 1750524943920
  13. 1750524944345
  14. 1750524944793
  15. 1750524945233
  16. 1750524945661
  17. 1750524946079
  18. 1750524946538
  19. 1750524946979
  20. 1750524947408
  21. 1750524947825
  22. 1750524948279
  23. 1750524948738
  24. 1750524949190
  25. 1750524949648
  26. 1750524950107
  27. 1750524950500
  28. 1750524950937
  29. 1750524951367
  30. 1750524951812
  31. 1750524952249
  32. 1750524952693
  33. 1750524953106
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1GJ1V53G1402511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD for sale in London, ON
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD 139,000 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ 3.7L AWD for sale in London, ON
2015 Lincoln MKZ 3.7L AWD 159,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Fusion SE 128,000 KM $11,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2016 Mazda MAZDA6