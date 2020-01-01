2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Follow TitaniumAuto.ca for more Daily Deals - Just Arrived - 2016 Mercedes-Benz B250 4Matic All Wheel Drive - Finance for $75 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 4.99% for 83 months, Open Loan, One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, GPS - Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Forward Collision Prevention, Attention Assist, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Mercedes-Benz Canada, O.A.C. --- Only 14,000 KM ---

Welcome to --- TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available on our 24/7 online showroom @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

$22,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> Safety Certificate

--> New Brakes

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty*

--> Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM

--> Synthetic Oil and Filter Change

--> CarFax Report

--> Complete Interior & Exterior Shampoo

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price**

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial

--- Text Hot Line 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Open during the week till 7PM. Fridays and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM

-- All Trades are welcome

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up

-- You may make an online deposit by clicking on the “Buy Now” tap on www.TitaniumAuto.ca

---Payment plus HST plus Licensing – *90 days/3,000km, $1,000.00 max per claim

--**PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL INFO

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

291 Springbank Dr. London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -