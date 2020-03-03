Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 4Matic+Adaptive Cruise+Pano Roof+Camera

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 4Matic+Adaptive Cruise+Pano Roof+Camera

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4815441
  • Stock #: SP1928
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB9GJ396433
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Clean CarFax! Off Lease From Mercedes-Benz Canada! Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.79% O.A.C

 

B250 4Matic AWD+Adaptive Cruise Control+Panoramic Sunroof+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+Rear View Camera+Navigation+Front & Rear Parking Sensors+Self-Park+Heated Leather Power Seats+Blind Spot Monitor+Forward Collision Prevention+Bluetooth+Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty  

 

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

 

--519-697-0190--

 

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

 

$18,999

 

Taxes and licencing extra

 

NO HIDDEN FEES

 

Price Includes:

 

-> Safety Certificate

 

-> 3 Months Warranty

 

-> Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty (4 Years or 80,000 KMs)

 

-> Oil Change

 

-> CarFax Report

 

-> Full Interior and exterior detail.

 

-> 100% Price Match Guarantee On Any Advertised Price. See Store For More Info

 

  Operating Hours:

 

 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

 

Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

 

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM

 

Sunday: Closed

 

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

 

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

 

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

 

Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199 

 

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

