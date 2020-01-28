Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,656KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4590867
  • Stock #: E2486
Exterior Colour
Palladium Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes-benz C-class or just a Mercedes-benz Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes-benz Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mercedes-benz C-classs or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes-benz C-class
* Finished in Palladium Silver, makes this Mercedes-benz look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • 5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PANORAMA ROOF
  • LIMITED PKG
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Key less go
  • USB Input
  • VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG
  • Active Blind Spot Assist
  • DRIVER AND PASSENGER NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE
  • SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • 2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES

