2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Apply for financing



Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes-benz C-class or just a Mercedes-benz Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes-benz Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mercedes-benz C-classs or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS!

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!

SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.



THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS INCLUDES:



* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.

* Comfortable interior seating

* Safety Options to protect your loved ones

* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes-benz C-class

* Finished in Palladium Silver, makes this Mercedes-benz look sharp



SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA



* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Floor mats Seating Heated Seats

MEMORY SEAT

5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/CD

Additional Features Tilt Wheel

Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

PANORAMA ROOF

LIMITED PKG

Power Folding Mirrors

Bluetooth Connectivity

Key less go

USB Input

VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION

RF SIDE AIRBAG

AIRBAG FRONT LEFT

AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT

LF SIDE AIRBAG

Active Blind Spot Assist

DRIVER AND PASSENGER NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE

SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER

2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.