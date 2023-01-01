Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250+GPS+New Tires+Power Heated Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250+GPS+New Tires+Power Heated Leather Seats

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1675804417
  2. 1675804417
  3. 1675804417
  4. 1675804417
  5. 1675804417
  6. 1675804417
  7. 1675804416
  8. 1675804417
  9. 1675804417
  10. 1675804417
  11. 1675804415
  12. 1675804416
  13. 1675804417
  14. 1675804417
  15. 1675804413
  16. 1675804417
  17. 1675804416
  18. 1675804417
  19. 1675804417
  20. 1675804416
  21. 1675804416
  22. 1675804416
  23. 1675804415
  24. 1675804418
  25. 1675804416
  26. 1675804417
  27. 1675804416
  28. 1675804415
  29. 1675804412
  30. 1675804415
  31. 1675804411
  32. 1675804412
  33. 1675804415
  34. 1675804415
  35. 1675804415
  36. 1675804412
  37. 1675804414
  38. 1675804417
  39. 1675804413
  40. 1675804416
  41. 1675804416
  42. 1675804417
  43. 1675804417
  44. 1675804416
  45. 1675804416
  46. 1675804416
  47. 1675804416
  48. 1675804413
  49. 1675804412
  50. 1675804416
  51. 1675804416
  52. 1675804416
  53. 1675804416
  54. 1675804416
  55. 1675804416
  56. 1675804416
  57. 1675804415
  58. 1675804411
  59. 1675804412
  60. 1675804412
  61. 1675804413
  62. 1675804412
  63. 1675804414
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591979
  • Stock #: SP2965
  • VIN: WDDSJ4EB0GN349881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees! Rates Starting @ 7.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

CLA250+Brand New Tires+Navigation+Bluetooth+Power Heated Memory Leather Seats

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$19,499

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

-> 4 Brand New Tires

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 104,000 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 75,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 68,000 KM
$26,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory