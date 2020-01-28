Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 MERCEDES BENZ Gla250

Watch This Vehicle

2016 MERCEDES BENZ Gla250

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,811KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4590870
  • Stock #: E2485
Exterior Colour
Kryptonite Green
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes benz Gla250 or just a Mercedes benz Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes Benz Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mercedes benz Gla250s or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES BENZ GLA250!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES BENZ GLA250 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes benz Gla250
* Finished in Kryptonite Green, makes this Mercedes benz look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM/CD
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • 5 Passenger
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Back-Up Camera
  • NAVI
  • PANORAMA ROOF
  • LIMITED PKG
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • USB Input
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG
  • HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • Active Blind Spot Assist
  • 2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2012 Nissan Murano
 156,207 KM
$9,395 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
 224,434 KM
$8,395 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X3
 84,757 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Send A Message