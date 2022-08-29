Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

134,000 KM

Details Features

$46,991

+ tax & licensing
$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

High Roof 2500 144"

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

High Roof 2500 144"

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9064552
  • Stock #: 7630
  • VIN: WD3BE7DD0GP275881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

