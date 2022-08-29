$46,991+ tax & licensing
$46,991
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
High Roof 2500 144"
Location
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9064552
- Stock #: 7630
- VIN: WD3BE7DD0GP275881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8