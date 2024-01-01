Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

102,061 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1717369133
  2. 1717369137
  3. 1717369140
  4. 1717369146
  5. 1717369150
  6. 1717369154
  7. 1717369158
  8. 1717369162
  9. 1717369166
  10. 1717369170
  11. 1717369176
  12. 1717369180
  13. 1717369185
  14. 1717369189
  15. 1717369194
  16. 1717369197
  17. 1717369201
  18. 1717369205
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,061KM
Good Condition
VIN JA32U2FU4GU604512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,061 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 RAM 3500 LONGHORN, CUMMINS DIESEL, WHEELS, ONLY 156KMS for sale in London, ON
2014 RAM 3500 LONGHORN, CUMMINS DIESEL, WHEELS, ONLY 156KMS 156,348 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Fiat 500 ABARTH, WHEELS, EXHAUST, LOADED, ONLY 135KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2015 Fiat 500 ABARTH, WHEELS, EXHAUST, LOADED, ONLY 135KMS, CERT 135,575 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic SI 6SPD MANUAL, ORANGE, WHEELS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Honda Civic SI 6SPD MANUAL, ORANGE, WHEELS, CERTIFIED 330,271 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer