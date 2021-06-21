2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7365416

7365416 Stock #: SP2466

SP2466 VIN: JA32U2FU2GU602385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX

