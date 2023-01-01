2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

$17,495 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 0 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9498751

9498751 Stock #: FS:15904

FS:15904 VIN: JA32U8FW2GU602732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Octane Blue Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,006 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.