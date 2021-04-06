Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

116,352 KM

Details Description Features

$16,992

+ tax & licensing
Drivetime Ontario

519-457-1800

ES

Location

416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,352KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6885723
  • Stock #: DT2745
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A36GZ601668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # DT2745
  • Mileage 116,352 KM

Vehicle Description

First of all we hope everyone is safe and sound and never had anyone close become infected and 2nd of all a HUGE THANKS to all the essential workers that risked their own health and safety for us or our loved ones. As soon as we get back to normal we will be honouring everyone and celebrating #Normality with a kick ass something! For now we are open for Sales & Service and are also providing a stay at home service so you don't have to leave your safe place! We will do whatever it takes to keep and earn your business just let us know!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

