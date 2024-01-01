Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Maxima

125,000 KM

Details Features

$16,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Maxima

SR

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Maxima

SR

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1717779279
  2. 1717779279
  3. 1717779279
  4. 1717779279
  5. 1717779279
  6. 1717779279
  7. 1717779278
  8. 1717779279
  9. 1717779279
  10. 1717779279
  11. 1717779279
  12. 1717779279
  13. 1717779279
  14. 1717779279
  15. 1717779279
  16. 1717779279
  17. 1717779279
  18. 1717779279
  19. 1717779278
  20. 1717779278
  21. 1717779278
  22. 1717779279
  23. 1717779278
  24. 1717779279
  25. 1717779278
  26. 1717779278
  27. 1717779278
  28. 1717779278
  29. 1717779279
  30. 1717779278
  31. 1717779278
  32. 1717779278
  33. 1717779278
  34. 1717779279
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AA6AP2GC382403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2012 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design AWD for sale in London, ON
2012 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design AWD 164,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in London, ON
2013 Ford Edge SEL 120,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Sportage AWD LX for sale in London, ON
2013 Kia Sportage AWD LX 179,000 KM $7,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Maxima