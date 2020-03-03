Menu
2016 Nissan Micra

2016 Nissan Micra

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,055KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4724160
  • Stock #: CA11412
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP5GL251758
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

BEST FUEL ECONOMY YOU'LL FIND IN A NON-HYBRID CAR *Backup Cam *High Fuel Efficiency *Responsive Acceleration *Spacious Interior APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

