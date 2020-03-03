Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,899KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4765002
  • Stock #: E2576
Exterior Colour
Pearl White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN PATHFINDER INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Pathfinder
* Finished in Pearl White, makes this Nissan look sharp

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM/CD
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • 7 PASSENGER
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • LEATHER
  • 4WD
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • MP3 Capability
  • Power Rear Hatch
  • USB Input
  • VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
  • Navigation w/ hard drive
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG
  • HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • 2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES

