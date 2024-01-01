Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Nissan Rogue AWD, available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This sleek white SUV boasts a spacious black interior and is perfect for families or anyone seeking adventure. With its powerful 2.5L I4 engine and smooth CVT transmission, the Rogue delivers a comfortable and efficient driving experience. This well-maintained Rogue has only 140,661km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this dependable vehicle.</p><p>Get ready to enjoy the open road with this feature-packed Nissan Rogue. From the moment you step inside, youll be greeted by comfortable bucket seats and a user-friendly dashboard. Stay cool in the summer heat with the powerful air conditioning system, and keep your vision clear with automatic headlights. The Rogue also offers a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on every journey. And with features like keyless entry, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel, the Rogue offers a blend of comfort and convenience for your daily commute or weekend getaways.</p><p>This 2016 Nissan Rogue AWD offers a perfect balance of practicality and style. With its low mileage and comprehensive features, it is ready to take you on your next adventure. Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today for a test drive and experience the quality and reliability of this exceptional SUV for yourself!</p>

140,661 KM

Details Description Features

AWD, 4 CYL, ONLY 140KMS,

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
140,661KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV8GC779021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,661 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Nissan Rogue AWD, available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This sleek white SUV boasts a spacious black interior and is perfect for families or anyone seeking adventure. With its powerful 2.5L I4 engine and smooth CVT transmission, the Rogue delivers a comfortable and efficient driving experience. This well-maintained Rogue has only 140,661km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this dependable vehicle.

Get ready to enjoy the open road with this feature-packed Nissan Rogue. From the moment you step inside, you'll be greeted by comfortable bucket seats and a user-friendly dashboard. Stay cool in the summer heat with the powerful air conditioning system, and keep your vision clear with automatic headlights. The Rogue also offers a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on every journey. And with features like keyless entry, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel, the Rogue offers a blend of comfort and convenience for your daily commute or weekend getaways.

This 2016 Nissan Rogue AWD offers a perfect balance of practicality and style. With its low mileage and comprehensive features, it is ready to take you on your next adventure. Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today for a test drive and experience the quality and reliability of this exceptional SUV for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

