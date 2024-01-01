$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
AWD, 4 CYL, ONLY 140KMS,
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Nissan Rogue AWD, available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This sleek white SUV boasts a spacious black interior and is perfect for families or anyone seeking adventure. With its powerful 2.5L I4 engine and smooth CVT transmission, the Rogue delivers a comfortable and efficient driving experience. This well-maintained Rogue has only 140,661km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this dependable vehicle.
Get ready to enjoy the open road with this feature-packed Nissan Rogue. From the moment you step inside, you'll be greeted by comfortable bucket seats and a user-friendly dashboard. Stay cool in the summer heat with the powerful air conditioning system, and keep your vision clear with automatic headlights. The Rogue also offers a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on every journey. And with features like keyless entry, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel, the Rogue offers a blend of comfort and convenience for your daily commute or weekend getaways.
This 2016 Nissan Rogue AWD offers a perfect balance of practicality and style. With its low mileage and comprehensive features, it is ready to take you on your next adventure. Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today for a test drive and experience the quality and reliability of this exceptional SUV for yourself!
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
