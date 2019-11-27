Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

SV Tech+AWD+GPS+Blind Spot+Pano Roof+360 Camera+XM

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV Tech+AWD+GPS+Blind Spot+Pano Roof+360 Camera+XM

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4380555
  • Stock #: SP1835
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC893946
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Local Trade! Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% O.A.C

SV TECH AWD+Panoramic Sunroof+360 Camera+Navigation+ Bluetooth+Blind Spot Monitor+Power Heated Seats+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+Remote Start+Alloys+Power Lift Gate+Blance of Nissan Factory Warranty! 

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 70 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$20,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000 KMs)

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • ONE OWNER
  • No accidents
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • 4WD
  • Alloys
  • DEALER SERVICED
  • Keyless Start
  • Low Kilometers
  • TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • LED Lights
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • Top Condition
  • Lease Return From Nissan

