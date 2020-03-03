Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,620KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4765008
  • Stock #: E2573
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Rogue or just a Nissan Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Rogues or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN ROGUE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN ROGUE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Rogue
* Finished in Magnetic Black, makes this Nissan look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM/CD
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • Cloth Seats
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Hard Top
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • MP3 Capability
  • USB Input
  • VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • LF SIDE
  • 2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES
  • AIRBAG TRACTION CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2016 Audi Q5
 89,986 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Veloster
 88,321 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2016 MERCEDES BENZ CLA
 39,952 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Send A Message