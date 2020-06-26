Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL+AWD+GPS+360 Camera+Pano Roof+Leather+Blind Spot

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL+AWD+GPS+360 Camera+Pano Roof+Leather+Blind Spot

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5307308
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees - Just Arrived - 2016 Nissan Rogue SL All Wheel Drive - Finance for $65 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 3.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, 360 View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Heated Power Seats and Steering Wheel. Driver Assist Safety Package Include: Blind Spot Monitor, Forward Collision Prevention, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate, BlueTooth, Bose Sound System, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Nissan Canada --- Only 39,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees:

$21,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> New Brakes

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil and Filter Change 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • New Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • BOSE SOUND
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • SL
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • 360 View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Titanium Auto.ca

2017 Audi A5 Technik...
 38,000 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Legacy L...
 33,000 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 48,000 KM
$18,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory