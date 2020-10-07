Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

112,550 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

112,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6074307
  • Stock #: wa:2655
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC849767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,550 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2016 Scion FR-S 2 Door Manual is SPORTY and offers impressive Sharp Lines, Space and Features. Looking to get an approval? Let the team at 5 Star Dealers help you get an approval and let you know what your monthly payments could look like on this beautiful 2016 Scion. Love this vehicle? TEXT US 519-702-8888 or visit our dealership at 1500 Dundas Street East in London! Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Dual Climate Control

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

