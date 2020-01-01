2016 Nissan ROGUE BACK-UP CAMERA*HEATED SEATS-DRIVER AND PASSENGER* PANORAMA ROOF*NAVI

Apply for financing



Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Rogue or just a Nissan Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Rogues or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN ROGUE!

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!

SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.



THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN ROGUE INCLUDES:



* Wide range of options including HEATED SEATS-DRIVER AND PASSENGER, PANORAMA ROOF,NAVI and more.

* Comfortable interior seating

* Safety Options to protect your loved ones

* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Rogue

* Finished in Grey, makes this Nissan look sharp



SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA



* All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60mth term is $ 1,461.40 & payment would be $49.39/week. Vehicle being presented might not be financeable; ** All prices exclude HST and Licensing. ***At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Safety Traction Control

Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Seating 5 Passenger

Cloth Seats

Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/CD Additional Features Tilt Wheel

AIRBAG FRONT LEFT

AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.