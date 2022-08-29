Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Sentra

312,056 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

SEDAN*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*RUNS WELL*AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Sentra

SEDAN*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*RUNS WELL*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

312,056KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9210016
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP2GL647311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 312,056 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2008 Honda CR-V LX
 410,572 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 200,324 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 166,814 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory