2016 Nissan Sentra

191,362 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,362KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9311365
  • Stock #: E4377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 191,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Sentra or just a Nissan Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Sentras or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN SENTRA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN SENTRA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Sentra
* Finished in White, makes this Nissan look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
5 Passenger
Electric Mirrors
USB Input
TELESCOPE
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
CLOTH INTERIORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

