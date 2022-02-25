$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2016 Nissan Titan
SV*CREW*4X4*ONLY 132KMS*STORAGE BOX*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
132,632KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8357109
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1N6AA1F40GN500414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,632 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
