<p>VERY SHARP VERSA HATCHBACK <span class=weight-bold style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-weight: bold; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5;>S</span><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span><span class=text-light style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; color: #999999; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5;>5dr HB Auto 1.6 CLEAN CLEAN DRIVES LIKE A DREAM HANDLES AMAZING MUST BE SEEN  @bartscars.ca</span></p>

2016 Nissan Versa Note

175,752 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Versa Note

S 5dr HB Auto 1.6

2016 Nissan Versa Note

S 5dr HB Auto 1.6

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,752KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP6GL381162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUNSET ORANGE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,752 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY SHARP VERSA HATCHBACK S 5dr HB Auto 1.6 CLEAN CLEAN DRIVES LIKE A DREAM HANDLES AMAZING MUST BE SEEN  @bartscars.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

