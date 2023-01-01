$11,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Versa Note
S 5dr HB Auto 1.6
2016 Nissan Versa Note
S 5dr HB Auto 1.6
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
175,752KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP6GL381162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUNSET ORANGE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,752 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY SHARP VERSA HATCHBACK S 5dr HB Auto 1.6 CLEAN CLEAN DRIVES LIKE A DREAM HANDLES AMAZING MUST BE SEEN @bartscars.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2016 Nissan Versa Note