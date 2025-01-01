Menu
Used 2016 Polaris Scrambler XP 1000, WELL MAINTAINED, READY TO RIDE for sale in London, ON

2016 Polaris Scrambler

4,142 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Polaris Scrambler

XP 1000, WELL MAINTAINED, READY TO RIDE

12483505

2016 Polaris Scrambler

XP 1000, WELL MAINTAINED, READY TO RIDE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,142KM
As Is Condition
VIN 4XASVE950GA272453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 4,142 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2016 Polaris Scrambler