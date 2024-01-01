$21,995+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
2WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box ST
Location
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
519-668-7111
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
189,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR6KT1GG197619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3166
- Mileage 189,533 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Additional Features
Automatic
RWD
Email South West Auto Group
2016 RAM 1500