2016 RAM 1500

ST 5.7L V8+New Tires+Cruise Control+Accident Free

2016 RAM 1500

ST 5.7L V8+New Tires+Cruise Control+Accident Free

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4532340
  • Stock #: SP1894
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AT1GG352264
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • New Tires
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • No accidents
  • Accident Free
  • Conventional Spare Tire

