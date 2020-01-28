great street appeal, well equipped, 3.92 rear axle ratio (towing), trailer tow mirrors, black/red leather, 5.7L hemi, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, dark tinted windows, soft tonneau cover, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, evic or similar, power seats, 8.4” touch screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.