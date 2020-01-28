Menu
2016 RAM 1500

Rebel - Well Equipped, Towing Pack, 5.7L Hemi

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel - Well Equipped, Towing Pack, 5.7L Hemi

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,227KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4592061
  • Stock #: 20125A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT2GS170998
FLAME RED
Pickup Truck
Automatic

great street appeal, well equipped, 3.92 rear axle ratio (towing), trailer tow mirrors, black/red leather, 5.7L hemi, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, dark tinted windows, soft tonneau cover, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, evic or similar, power seats, 8.4” touch screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

