2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,936KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4695576
  • Stock #: FS13122
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GM5GS176112
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ONE OF CANADA'S TOP 5 BEST SELLING PICK-UP TRUCKS Finance Now This All Season Vehicle *4X4 *EcoDiesel *Great Interior Space *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safes Driving *Strong-Performance Engine *Lightweight Body *Aluminum Rims *Best Steering in Its Class *Exterior Detailing APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

