Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain HEMI Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features 4x4 Accident Free Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 5.7L V8 Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX TWO OWNER Top Condition

