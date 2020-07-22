Menu
2016 RAM 1500

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Big Horn 5.7L V8 4x4+Camera+GPS+Accident Free

2016 RAM 1500

Big Horn 5.7L V8 4x4+Camera+GPS+Accident Free

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5539686
  • Stock #: SP2034
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT7GS177317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade! Clean CarFax! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Big Horn 5.7L V8 4x4+Navigation+Rear View Camera+USB Input+2 Keys+Engine Remote Starter+New Brakes+Dealer Serviced

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$24,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail 

-> Brand New Front & Rear Brake Pads

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HEMI
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
4x4
Accident Free
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
5.7L V8
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX
TWO OWNER
Top Condition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

