2016 RAM 1500

68,218 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,218KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5770050
  • Stock #: FS:13559
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT0GS220667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,218 KM

Vehicle Description

| ONE OF CANADA'S TOP 5 BEST SELLING PICK-UP TRUCKS | Finance Now This All Season Vehicle *Backup Cam *Leather *Power and Heated Seats *Navigation *Great Interior Space *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safes Driving *Strong-Performance Engine *Lightweight Body *Best Steering in Its Class *Exterior Detailing APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Console
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Tonneau Cover
4th Door
Navigation System
Step Bumper
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

