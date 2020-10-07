Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Box liner Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Additional Features 4th Door Navigation System Rear View Camera Adjustable Pedals Auxiliary 12v Outlet

