2016 RAM 1500

156,696 KM

$35,495

$35,495

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2016 RAM 1500

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$35,495

156,696KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5845560
  • Stock #: OX:5549
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM4GS207479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,696 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OF CANADA'S TOP 5 BEST SELLING PICK-UP TRUCKS *Navigation *Leather *4X4 *Backup Cam *Heated Seats *Bluetooth *Great Interior Space *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safes Driving *Strong-Performance Engine *Lightweight Body *Aluminum Rims *Best Steering in Its Class *Exterior Detailing Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Box liner
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
4th Door
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

