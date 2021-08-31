$34,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 7 0 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7968476

Stock #: 898035-WA:2827

VIN: 1C6RR7HT6GS334446

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 125,703 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tonneau Cover Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards Trailer Hitch Power Options Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Bed Liner Fully loaded Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet

