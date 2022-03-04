$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 0 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8607191

8607191 Stock #: 22-R045B

22-R045B VIN: 3C6JR7AT5GG373978

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 71,031 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.