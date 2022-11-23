$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 0 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9434904

9434904 Stock #: 22-R054A

22-R054A VIN: 3C6RR6KT0GG156656

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-R054A

Mileage 174,049 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4X2 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.