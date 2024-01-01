$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 RAM 2500
SLT
2016 RAM 2500
SLT
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
155,872KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 155,872 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apply for financing
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ram 2500 or just a Ram Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ram Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ram 2500s or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW RAM 2500!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW RAM 2500 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ram 2500
* Finished in Black, makes this Ram look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ram 2500 or just a Ram Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ram Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ram 2500s or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW RAM 2500!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW RAM 2500 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ram 2500
* Finished in Black, makes this Ram look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Steering power
WINDOWS
Air Conditioning Alloy
Wheels Backup
Camera Cruise
Control Heated
Seats Keyless
Entry Parking
Sensors Power
Seats Power
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
2016 RAM 2500 SLT 155,872 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V SE 147,513 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL 75,458 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Empire Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2016 RAM 2500