2016 Scion FR-S

2016 Scion FR-S

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,560KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4364079
  • Stock #: OX5141
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA12G8700853
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
THE 2016 SCION FR-S IS SIMPLE , STRAIGHTFORWARD, AND WELL-EXECUTED, MAKING IT THE PERFECT AFFORDABLE SPORTS CAR



*One Owner

*Backup Cam

*Bluetooth

*Aluminum Rims

*Large Trunk Space

*Responsive Transmission

*Spacious Interior

*Impressive Performance



Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.
