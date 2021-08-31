2016 Subaru Forester

$26,495 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 3 5 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8013894

8013894 Stock #: 902589-FS:14872

902589-FS:14872 VIN: JF2SJCXC7GH504727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 93,355 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Windows Sunroof Power Options POWER SEAT Interior Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.