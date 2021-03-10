Menu
2016 Subaru Impreza

33,654 KM

Certified

33,654KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6816620
  • Stock #: 790616-FS:12368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,654 KM

Vehicle Description

TOUGH, PRACTICAL & GOOD LOOKING *All Wheel Drive *Backup Cam *Fuel Conscious *Spacious Interior *Premium Sound System *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Console
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

