Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Legacy

2016 Subaru Legacy

Limited+EyeSight+Tech PKG+GPS+Radar Cruise+LDW+BSM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Legacy

Limited+EyeSight+Tech PKG+GPS+Radar Cruise+LDW+BSM

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5020029
  • Stock #: S103075
  • VIN: 4S3BNCN66G3022330
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

WE ARE OPEN DURING COVID-19 BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING TIME 1-800-578-1237. Follow TitaniumAuto.ca for more Daily Deals - All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees - Just Arrived - 2016 Subaru Legacy Limited Tech and Eyesight Safety PKG. AWD - Finance for $64 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 4.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 83 months, One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Radar Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, New Tires, Balance of Subaru Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Subaru Canada, O.A.C. --- Only 64,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available on our 24/7 online showroom @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees:

$19,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> New Brakes

--> New Tires

--> New Battery

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Subaru Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil and Filter Change 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hot Line 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Open during the week till 7PM. Fridays and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make an online deposit by clicking on the “Buy Now” tap on www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and plus Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL INFO 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Dr. London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • New Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • New Tires
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • ONE OWNER
  • Back-Up Camera
  • New Battery
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • 4WD
  • LIMITED
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • ECO
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • SYMMETRICAL ALL WHEEL DRIVE
  • Balance of Subaru Warranty
  • Off Lease From Subaru Canada
  • 2.5L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO
  • Eyesight
  • Clean CarFax Report
  • Radar Adaptive Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Titanium Auto.ca

2019 Subaru Legacy T...
 33,000 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 52,000 KM
$15,490 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 40,000 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory