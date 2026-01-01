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<p>CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Looking for a capable and comfortable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Dinos Cars has the perfect vehicle for you: a certified 2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R with the Limited & Tech Package. This rugged yet refined crossover boasts a powerful 3.6-litre engine and Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, making it the ideal companion for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways, no matter the weather. Its sophisticated beige exterior and interior create a warm and inviting ambiance, while the spacious cabin ensures comfort for all passengers. With a solid 145,996 km on the odometer, this Outback has plenty of life left to explore the Canadian landscape.</p><p>Step inside and experience the premium feel of the Limited & Tech Package. This Subaru Outback isnt just about getting you from point A to point B; its about enjoying the journey with a suite of advanced features designed for your convenience and entertainment. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this Outback offers a refined driving experience that few can match. Come down to Dinos Cars and see for yourself why this certified 2016 Subaru Outback is such a sought-after vehicle.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly make this Outback shine:</p><ul><li><strong>3.6R Engine Power:</strong> Experience robust performance and smooth acceleration thanks to the potent 3.6-litre Boxer engine, ensuring confidence and capability on every drive.</li><li><strong>Legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with Subarus renowned AWD system, providing exceptional grip, stability, and confidence in rain, snow, or shine.</li><li><strong>Limited & Tech Package:</strong> Indulge in premium comfort and cutting-edge technology, elevating your driving experience with features designed for ultimate convenience.</li><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this Outback has undergone rigorous inspections and meets Subarus high standards for certified pre-owned vehicles.</li><li><strong>Spacious & Versatile Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this Outback perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who needs a flexible and comfortable ride.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Subaru Outback

145,996 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R w/Limited & Tech Pkg CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14299970.818302076?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34145

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R w/Limited & Tech Pkg CERTIFIED

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

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$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,996KM
VIN 4S4BSFNC3G3240771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,996 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Looking for a capable and comfortable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Dino's Cars has the perfect vehicle for you: a certified 2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R with the Limited & Tech Package. This rugged yet refined crossover boasts a powerful 3.6-litre engine and Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, making it the ideal companion for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways, no matter the weather. Its sophisticated beige exterior and interior create a warm and inviting ambiance, while the spacious cabin ensures comfort for all passengers. With a solid 145,996 km on the odometer, this Outback has plenty of life left to explore the Canadian landscape.

Step inside and experience the premium feel of the Limited & Tech Package. This Subaru Outback isn't just about getting you from point A to point B; it's about enjoying the journey with a suite of advanced features designed for your convenience and entertainment. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this Outback offers a refined driving experience that few can match. Come down to Dino's Cars and see for yourself why this certified 2016 Subaru Outback is such a sought-after vehicle.

Here are 5 features that truly make this Outback shine:

  • 3.6R Engine Power: Experience robust performance and smooth acceleration thanks to the potent 3.6-litre Boxer engine, ensuring confidence and capability on every drive.
  • Legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with Subaru's renowned AWD system, providing exceptional grip, stability, and confidence in rain, snow, or shine.
  • Limited & Tech Package: Indulge in premium comfort and cutting-edge technology, elevating your driving experience with features designed for ultimate convenience.
  • Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: Drive with confidence knowing this Outback has undergone rigorous inspections and meets Subaru's high standards for certified pre-owned vehicles.
  • Spacious & Versatile Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this Outback perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who needs a flexible and comfortable ride.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$13,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2016 Subaru Outback