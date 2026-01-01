$13,495+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback
3.6R w/Limited & Tech Pkg CERTIFIED
2016 Subaru Outback
3.6R w/Limited & Tech Pkg CERTIFIED
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,996 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED,
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Looking for a capable and comfortable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Dino's Cars has the perfect vehicle for you: a certified 2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R with the Limited & Tech Package. This rugged yet refined crossover boasts a powerful 3.6-litre engine and Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, making it the ideal companion for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways, no matter the weather. Its sophisticated beige exterior and interior create a warm and inviting ambiance, while the spacious cabin ensures comfort for all passengers. With a solid 145,996 km on the odometer, this Outback has plenty of life left to explore the Canadian landscape.
Step inside and experience the premium feel of the Limited & Tech Package. This Subaru Outback isn't just about getting you from point A to point B; it's about enjoying the journey with a suite of advanced features designed for your convenience and entertainment. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this Outback offers a refined driving experience that few can match. Come down to Dino's Cars and see for yourself why this certified 2016 Subaru Outback is such a sought-after vehicle.
Here are 5 features that truly make this Outback shine:
- 3.6R Engine Power: Experience robust performance and smooth acceleration thanks to the potent 3.6-litre Boxer engine, ensuring confidence and capability on every drive.
- Legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with Subaru's renowned AWD system, providing exceptional grip, stability, and confidence in rain, snow, or shine.
- Limited & Tech Package: Indulge in premium comfort and cutting-edge technology, elevating your driving experience with features designed for ultimate convenience.
- Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: Drive with confidence knowing this Outback has undergone rigorous inspections and meets Subaru's high standards for certified pre-owned vehicles.
- Spacious & Versatile Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this Outback perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone who needs a flexible and comfortable ride.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dino's Cars
Email Dino's Cars
Dino's Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-601-9620