Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Outback

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,450KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5031108
  • VIN: 4S4BSCGC9G3215689
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD!

$14,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Special T Auto

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 80,679 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veloste...
 111,754 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Edge Limited
 109,682 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

Call Dealer

519-681-XXXX

(click to show)

519-681-2031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory