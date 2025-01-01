Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Tesla Model S

393,465 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Tesla Model S

Watch This Vehicle
12845530

2016 Tesla Model S

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1754747509588
  2. 1754747510070
  3. 1754747510535
  4. 1754747510973
  5. 1754747511428
  6. 1754747511839
  7. 1754747512264
  8. 1754747512723
  9. 1754747513191
  10. 1754747513652
  11. 1754747514058
  12. 1754747514480
  13. 1754747514907
  14. 1754747515328
  15. 1754747515780
  16. 1754747516214
  17. 1754747516628
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
393,465KM
VIN 5YJSA1E21GF141953

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Mileage 393,465 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Tesla Model S for sale in London, ON
2016 Tesla Model S 393,465 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in London, ON
2017 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 201,426 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in London, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 252,996 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2016 Tesla Model S