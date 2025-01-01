$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Tesla Model X
75D, AWD, ONLY 178KMS, 6 PASSENGER, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
178,899KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YJXCBE24GF010912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # XXXX
- Mileage 178,899 KM
Vehicle Features
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
