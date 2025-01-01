Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in London, ON

2016 Toyota 4Runner

152,462 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Watch This Vehicle
12725721

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1751818613
  2. 1751818613
  3. 1751818613
  4. 1751818613
  5. 1751818613
  6. 1751818613
  7. 1751818613
  8. 1751818613
  9. 1751818613
  10. 1751818613
  11. 1751818613
  12. 1751818613
  13. 1751818613
  14. 1751818613
  15. 1751818613
  16. 1751818613
  17. 1751818613
  18. 1751818613
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,462KM
VIN JTEBU5JR4G5365393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # M42
  • Mileage 152,462 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2009 Toyota RAV4 BASE for sale in London, ON
2009 Toyota RAV4 BASE 248,191 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline, AWD, LEATHER, ROOF, ONLY 188KMS, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline, AWD, LEATHER, ROOF, ONLY 188KMS, AS IS 181,989 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2002 Toyota Camry LE, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDNAN RELIABLE, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2002 Toyota Camry LE, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDNAN RELIABLE, AS IS SPECIAL 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2016 Toyota 4Runner